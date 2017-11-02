Fox & Friends Depicts Universities As 'Islands Of Totalitarianism'

Funny, the right wing, aided and abetted by Fox, loves to describe anti-Trump liberals as delicate "snowflakes" who should just suck it up. But when conservatives feel that they are being treated unfairly, they don't suck it up. They go on Fox News and whine about it. And as shown by Steve Doocy's loving embrace of a persecuted conservative student this week, they always have a Fox shoulder to whine on.

Wednesday, Steve Doocy introduced the latest conservative complaint at the beginning of Fox & Friends' patented "Trouble with Schools" segment. He reported that "another conservative group has been rejected from a college campus." He played video of the Santa Clara University student senate hearing during which the conservative student group's application for status was being considered. The important take-away was that several students said that the presence of the group made them feel "unsafe." (Note: devout Catholic Doocy didn't mention that Santa Clara U is a Jesuit school)

After sadly noting that the group's application was voted down, he introduced his guest, the founder and executive director of "Turning Point, USA," Charlie Kirk. Kirk explained that his group stands for "free markets and the Constitution" and quipped that he doesn't know "how that makes college students feel unsafe." He accused the students of trying to find a "reverse-engineering way to see that we, standing for freedom, somehow makes them feel unsafe." He claimed that "they've barred our organization from existing" which is a bold faced lie because "the group can still gather (and is already recognized as a chapter by Turning Point)" but "it won't be able to utilize school resources."

Doocy told Kirk that in reading the transcript of the hearing, the nasty students "tried to lump you in with white supremacy groups." Kirk was incredulous that this connection had been made because some of their founders were Hispanic. What nobody mentioned is the controversial racist and sexist Milo Yiannopoulos endorsed the group (which supports Yiannopolous) and that the erstwhile Kirk once wrote for the racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic Breitbart News.

Kirk whined that "this is the typical playbook from the left" and claimed that anybody who doesn't disagree with the left is called a racist. There was rich irony in his claim, in a typically fact free Fox & Friends segment, that the left doesn't need facts. He continued to whine about how his group of students "just want to talk about capitalism, free markets, and the Constitution ... and they're being thrown under the bus and their right to assemble and their right to free speech has been completely barred by leftists on campus that are silencing them just because they disagree."

Doocy claimed that the decision wasn't (irony alert) based on facts. "Nobody could really explain how your group on campus is going to make it a dangerous situation," he said, chuckling.

In whining that conservatives student's aren't safe on campus because they are being "targeted," Kirk cited the protests at Berkeley without mentioning that the protested speaker was the aforementioned hate monger Yiannopoulos. He continued to gripe about how the left is trying to "silence" conservative students.

Doocy said, "Sure" and sputtered about how - wait for it - faculty members also objected to the nice conservatives.

Kirk groused that his group is only "fighting for free markets and the Constitution." He added that the university is "supposed to be a place where disagreement, the free flow of ideas happen" in an environment where people can "respectfully disagree." But, thanks to the left, Kirk argued, universities are "islands of totalitarianism" where conservatives "will be silenced."

So, Doocy claims that there are no facts to support the student's decision - really? Doocy either lied or doesn't have the facts because, according to a report in the school's newspaper, the students were very concerned about Turning Point USA's fondness for professor "watch lists" - a McCarthy-like list of professors who, allegedly, push left-wing propaganda and discriminate against conservatives. I don't think a watch list is very respectful of the free flow of ideas - but that's not something that Fox News cares about, so it's all good.

Watch the whinefest above, from February 8th's Fox & Friends.

