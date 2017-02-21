Fun With Guns: Blame The Immigrants Edition

There’s some good hunting in South Texas. When Bubba and I first started dating, my Uncle Everett said it was okay for me to date him but I couldn’t marry him because they went hunting together and Bubba shot a stump. A tree stump. While sitting in a deer blind.

That happens occasionally, especially when large amounts of alcohol are involved and knowing Bubba back then, oh yeah. So I asked Uncle Everett why that would eliminate marrying-material since it does happen more often than you’d suspect. But Bubba shot it twice. “Once, I can see,” Uncle Everett explained, “but when I asked him why he shot it twice, he said he thought the sumbitch got up and tried to run away.”

We made him stick to fishing after that.

The reason I tell you this story because you need to know that some crazy crap happens hunting in South Texas.

Like this:

Michael Bryant and Walker Daughetry are south Texas hunting guides. They took one of their clients, Edwin Roberts, on a hunting expedition last month.

On Jan. 6th, a deputy with the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Circle Dug Ranch. When he arrived on scene, he found Daughetry and their client Edwin Roberts with gunshot wounds. Both Daughetry and his fiancee claimed to have seen illegal immigrants from Mexico on the property before, and believe the shooters came from across the border.

So one of the guides and a client were shot – probably by Mexicans from across the border.

Their story made headlines across the country, a hunting guide and his client shot by illegal immigrants in the middle of the night. The alleged attack captivated thousands of people after a family friend setup a GoFundMe account stating that Walker and his group were involved in a shoot out with some illegals that were trying to steal his RV with his clients still inside of it. The account is to help pay for Walker’s medical bills since he is uninsured and has already raised over $23,000.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The police investigated the event and discovered …

According to Sheriff Dominguez, an investigation into the shooting showed that Daughetry shot Roberts and that Bryant had shot Daughetry.

It’s a circle shoot. And they tried to blame roaring stupidity on invisible invaders.

Originally posted at JuanitaJean.com