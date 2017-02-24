Gabby Giffords Slams Pathetic Rep. Gohmert For Using Her Shooting For His Cowardice

Talk about a politician acting like a limp-dicked weasel.

Rep. Louis Gohmert had the pompousness to cite Gabby Giffords' shooting to back out of appearing at his own town hall.

What a fu*king coward.

driftglass writes on C&L:

It should surprise no one that the Stupidest Man in Congress would try to hide from his constituents by cowering behind a woman. But even I was surprised that the woman Louis Gohmert (R-Deliverance) would try use as human shield would be Gabby Giffords. From The Hill: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) on Thursday invoked the 2011 shooting of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) at a constituent event as a reason not to hold a public town hall. "At this time there are groups from the more violent strains of the leftist ideology, some even being paid, who are preying on public town halls to wreak havoc and threaten public safety," Gohmert said in a statement. "Threats are nothing new to me and I have gotten my share as a felony judge. However, the House Sergeant at Arms advised us after former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot at a public appearance, that civilian attendees at Congressional public events stand the most chance of being harmed or killed—just as happened there."

Being one of the most strident and clueless wingnuts in the US. House of Representatives isn't enough for Rep. Gohmert.

Not only am I sickened by his gutless actions, but Gabby Giffords stepped up and slapped his bitch face really hard.

Wow. Gabby Giffords responds to Louie Gohmert: "Have some courage. Face your constituents. Hold town halls." pic.twitter.com/VpkCRRzr2V — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2017

Giffords said, "I was shot on a Saturday morning. By Monday morning my offices were open to the public. Ron Barber — at my side that Saturday, who was shot multiple times, then elected to Congress in my stead — held town halls.”

"I have held over 50 town halls."

“It’s what the people deserve in a representative. To the politicians who have abandoned their civic obligations, I say this: Have some courage. Face your constituents. Hold town halls.”

Nuff said.