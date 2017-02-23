Louis Gohmert Won't Hold Town Hall Because Look What Happened To Gabby Giffords!

It should surprise no one that the Stupidest Man in Congress would try to hide from his constituents by cowering behind a woman.

But even I was surprised that the woman Louis Gohmert (R-Deliverance) would try use as human shield would be Gabby Giffords. From The Hill:

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) on Thursday invoked the 2011 shooting of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) at a constituent event as a reason not to hold a public town hall. "At this time there are groups from the more violent strains of the leftist ideology, some even being paid, who are preying on public town halls to wreak havoc and threaten public safety," Gohmert said in a statement. "Threats are nothing new to me and I have gotten my share as a felony judge. However, the House Sergeant at Arms advised us after former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot at a public appearance, that civilian attendees at Congressional public events stand the most chance of being harmed or killed—just as happened there."

You may remember, that less than a month ago, Louis Gohmert was so overcome with concern with guns and public safety that he a co-sponsored a bill to make it easier for mentally ill people to buy an arsenal.

Because like any other vermin infestation, when you let Republicans run wild. this is just what they're gonna do.