Louie Gohmert tried to compare parents separated from their children by US Border Patrol with Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has ALSO been separated from HIS "beautiful children" by the strong arm of the law.

Asylum seekers are not lawbreakers, YOU IDIOT.

Also, Manafort's children are adults, and his daughter changed her name from Manafort to avoid connection with him and his crimes.

That is all.