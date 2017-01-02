GMA Struggles To Find One Nice Thing About Bannon

By Frances Langum
By Frances Langum
up

Watching this clip as an exercise is kind of interesting. Watch how mainstream-as-you-can-be Good Morning America covers Steve Bannon.

They show he got his wealth from Goldman Sachs and an investment in Seinfeld.

They show his highly offensive headlines at Breitbart. "Birth Control makes women unattractive", "rah rah Confederate Flag", "Bill Kristol is a Renegade Jew", etc.

And now some enterprising reporters have listened to hours of Breitbart Radio tapes and found that -- surprise -- he's a Euro/White Supremacist! As in, 'NO Muslim refugee immigration means NO vetting, problem solved!'

When this is what reporters come up with after researching the past of he who is likely Trump's most powerful advisor, how do you balance that with something nice?

"He's incredibly loyal to Trump."


