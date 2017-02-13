Right-Wingers Disapprove Of Celebrities Getting Political Unless They're Pro-Trump

The day after any big award show there is always that grumpy segment of the population who are still clutching their pearls as they pretend to hate mixing politics with entertainment. The stars of the Grammy Awards took advantage of their fame to speak out against the Trump dictatorship, and they did a pretty fine job.

Katy Perry, Paris Jackson, A Tribe Called Quest, to name a few, showed their disapproval of the policies and atrocities of this disastrous joke of an Executive Branch. Jackson showed solidarity with the DAPL protesters and the Tribe spoke out candidly against the Muslim ban and the general racism espoused by Trump and his staff.

Perry, in her number, sported a pants-suit in homage to Secretary Hillary Clinton and Senator Warren, as well as donning a Planned Parenthood pin. The outspoken star danced around a fence, symbolic for the idiotic wall Trump wants us to fund. Save a few rogue 'stars' most of these celebrities are vehemently against Trump, and they don't hide their feelings. This opposition to fascism really drives the alt-Right nuts, so they suddenly disparage the artists they once adored.

The Los Angeles CBS affiliate interviewed a few passers by who, for the most part, approved of celebrities using this forum to voice opposition to this so-called president. We knew it would be political right from the start. Late Late Show host James Corden is not exactly a fan of the GOP.

Corden opened the show with a Trump reference in his impressive rap-rendition of a song from "Hamilton."

One of the interviews included a local college government professor who argues that celebrities have been making political statements for a long time. The only change is that they are now doing it at award shows rather than mentioning it in an interview, for example.

Those who disagree with the use of fame to get 'political' are likely not the typical audience of the Grammy Awards. Professor Jack Pitney downplays the true impact of these displays.

It doesn't have that much of an impact because they are singing to the choir...Trump supporters are not so much watching the Grammys as they would watch the Country Music Awards.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Oddly enough, not too many country music stars were willing to put their careers in peril as evidenced by the famine of entertainment for Trump's yuge, greatest evah inauguration!

Pious conservatives known for complaining about 'libtards' and the Hollywood elite claim that they no longer support these artists whom they once adored, because they rebuke Trump. Irony escapes them as they whine about the comingling of politics and entertainment, but they are enamored with a reality TV star SCROTUS (So-called ruler of the U.S.). The L.A. CBS affiliate displayed this tweet as an example.

#GRAMMYs celebrities need to stop using the grammy's to talk about politics, even when they think they are being subtle...which they aren't. — Tyler Borger (@strykersands123) February 13, 2017

Naturally, the rules of separation of entertainment and politics don't apply equally to those in the industry if they identify as sympathetic to the GOP. Right wing Twitter loved the shameless display of Trump-esque tackiness by Joy Villa who capitalized on being the only overt supporter of "Agent Orange" as he was labeled by A Tribe Called Quest.

The Trump sycophants at Fox 'News' posted this positive tweet of the fashion faux pas of Joy Villa.

Singer Joy Villa is facing backlash for wearing a Trump dress to the #Grammys, but her music sales have skyrocketed. https://t.co/tS7A9B84a2 pic.twitter.com/js7WyWqrMr — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 13, 2017

The more we can protest the abnormal reality that we are faced with, the better our chances of surviving this administration and the GOP having control of all three branches of government. We know Hollywood will continue to voice their opposition.

Resist.

Persist.