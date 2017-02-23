Jeff Sessions Rescinds Obama Order Restricting Use Of Private Prisons

Jeff Sessions just gave his private prison cronies a pat on the behind by rescinding President Obama's order restricting the use of private prisons for federal prisoners and detainees.

As you can imagine, stock prices for those merchants of doom shot right up.

Here's what just happened to the stock for CoreCivic (formerly CCA), the nation's largest private prison company: pic.twitter.com/VyndB39H0o — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) February 23, 2017

CoreCivic is what used to be Corrections Corp of America, an evil, disastrous, horrible company that has a longstanding record of mistreating prisoners.

But with all those deportations, I guess they're expecting to need those private prisons.

