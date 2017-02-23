Jeff Sessions Rescinds Obama Order Restricting Use Of Private Prisons
Jeff Sessions just gave his private prison cronies a pat on the behind by rescinding President Obama's order restricting the use of private prisons for federal prisoners and detainees.
As you can imagine, stock prices for those merchants of doom shot right up.
Here's what just happened to the stock for CoreCivic (formerly CCA), the nation's largest private prison company: pic.twitter.com/VyndB39H0o
— Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) February 23, 2017
CoreCivic is what used to be Corrections Corp of America, an evil, disastrous, horrible company that has a longstanding record of mistreating prisoners.
But with all those deportations, I guess they're expecting to need those private prisons.
Additionally, CoreCivic spent over $1.6 million in 2016 to lobby Republican congress members in regards to using private prisons for immigration detention facilities. The GEO Group spent over $800,000 in 2016. They specifically lobbied Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for Attorney General, to the tune of $120,000.
Owners of The GEO Group and CoreCivic stock include The Vanguard Group, Bank of New York Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup to name a few. I can only wonder who else in the Republican Party owns stock in these companies.
So what does all this mean? Trump/Bannon are making it difficult to be an immigrant in this country of immigrants. All immigrants, documented or not will be subject to deportation. They will be arrested and placed into private prisons run by The GEO Group or CoreCivic, awaiting their hearings, deported to their countries of origin. Others will be held for years simply for trying a second time to enter the US without inspection, a civil offense as I stated.
The GEO Group and CoreCivic will be paid millions if not billions of our tax dollars via the Trump Administration. Trump will insist he’s keeping America safe when in reality he is tearing families apart, destroying our economy that relies on immigrant workers and business owners and creating an endless supply of clientele for private prisons.
