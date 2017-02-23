John Boehner Admits 'Repeal And Replace' For Obamacare Is All 'Happy Talk'

Former House Speaker John Boehner spoke at a healthcare conference today in Florida and admitted that a full repeal of Obamacare is "not going to happen.”

Boehner explained that during the healthcare debate, Democrats weren't interested in Republican changes in the bill, which was wise, so "their fingerprints" are all over Obamacare.

The host asked, "Are the Republicans going to do it any differently than the Democrats did?"

Boehner replied, "I think it's going to be a work in progress," he said.

“Most of the framework of the Affordable Care Act is going to stay there."

He continued, "Coverage of kids age 26, covering those with preexisting conditions, all of that's going to be there. Subsidies will be there."

He thought the states would be allowed to run their own exchanges if they so desired.

Boehner also believed the ACA shouldn't be too difficult to fix. OK, then.

But he added, "Except for this. In the twenty five years I spent in Congress, Republicans never ever, one time agree on what a healthcare proposal should look like. Not once."

I think that's a problem, don't you?

I don't know how he figures the parts of Obamacare that Republicans like will magically be included if and when they ever come out with a plan.

He then commented on "all this happy talk" during the recent presidential election and said, "repeal, repeal repeal, yea, we'll do replace, replace. I started laughing because if you pass repeal without replace, first, anything that happens is your fault. You broke it."

After all these years Republicans still don't have a clue on healthcare. And if they try a half-assed attempt at it, Americans will be the ones dealing with the life-or-death consequences while these knuckle draggers would only lose their Congressional seats.