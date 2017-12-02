John Bolton Calls For War To End North Korea

John Bolton, who was considered for Secretary Of State and other positions in Trump's State Department told Fox News that the U.S. should look at the "possibility of military action" that would finally result in "the merger of two Koreas; the end of North Korea."

Let that sink in for a moment: one of the biggest cheerleaders for the endless quagmire of Iraq wants us to do some more nation building. Because it's worked out so well?

His response was part of a segment on Fox News' America's News HQ hosted by Eric Shawn that discussed the latest missile test launched by North Korea.

Shawn wondered what actual steps the Trump administration should use and asked, "Could we take out one of their launch pads?" to stop their possible nuclear warheads similar to the Cuban Missile Crisis. That ignores, of course, that we came perilously close to a full blown nuclear war, but I guess that's a risk Shawn is willing to take.

Bolton explained we didn't have the intelligence to actually launch that type of action, but said, "I think we've got to look much more closely at the possibility of some kind of military action which for years had been ruled against by very strong popular opinion by South Korea..."

Bolton was also unhappy with China's twenty five years of ineptitude regarding North Korea nuclear program and wants Trump to put more pressure on them to do something.

Bolton said, "What I think the long term solution has to be is the merger of two Koreas, the end of North Korea, basically."

Can you imagine if he was actually the Secretary of State?

What was also very troubling was when host Eric Shawn so casually suggested blowing up a North Korean installation in response to their missile test. It was as if he was not on a real "news" network, but a character on FOX's 24 Legacy program.

These two discussed acts that would put us at war with North Korea, something they viewed as "no-big-deal," but South Korea would face the immediate consequences for their war hawk mentalities and suffer great losses themselves. As would we, and China. And there's no telling where Russia would fall in that kind of conflict. Haven't we lost enough blood and treasure?

Obviously, that's something they both failed to consider.