A Late Night Roundup Since Everyone Took On Trump's Presser

When the so-called President of the United States gives you 77 minutes of unhinged, self-centered press bashing and calls it a "press conference," you can't tell the writers of the late night comedy shows to lay off for one night.

Comedy gold is comedy gold.

Seth Meyers (above)

Stephen Colbert:

Jimmy Fallon:

Conan O'Brien travelled to Mexico and was not on last night. But he's tweeting while travelling: