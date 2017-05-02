Republicans Blast Trump For Bashing U.S. To Defend Putin 'The Killer"

Donald Trump sent shockwaves throughout both political parties today when he once again defended Putin at America's expense.

Bill O'Reilly was stunned by Trump's unwavering support of the Russian president and said, "But he's a killer." To which Trump replied, "You think our country's so innocent?"

I want you to spend a little time with that idea. The American president just dismissed the horrifyingly brutal elimination of political opponents and detractors by Vladimir Putin by saying the US is just as bad.

Just as bad as poisoning political rivals.

Just as bad as "disappearing" journalists who write unfavorable stories.

There is an ever-growing list of Putin critics who end up dead under mysterious circumstances and according to our president, WE'RE JUST AS BAD.

Bill O'Reilly's interview of Trump will air right after the Super Bowl, a tradition he's enjoyed with every president, at the time when Fox has the granddaddy of American sports finales.

Bill asked, "Do you respect Putin?"

Trump said, "I do respect him..."

Bill, "Do you, why"?

Trump replied, fairly incoherently, "I respect a lot of people...He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, a major fight -- that's a good thing. Will I get along with them? I have no idea."

"But he's a killer, Putin's a killer." O'Reilly vehemently appealed to Trump.

Trump simply replied, "There are a lot of killers. We got a lot of killers. Why, you think our country's so innocent?"

But Donald, "You like Jeffrey Dahmer."

But Bill, "John Wayne Gacy killed a lot of people too."

This is Trump's reasoning behind his unconscionable love of Putin.

Being born and raised in Queens, NY., I understand how to argue and not wanting to lose an argument, but Trump's taking it to the highest steroid-induced level, which makes him act and sound like a lunatic.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And that level of craziness has Republicans beginning to speak out.

Speaker Mitch McConnell bashed Trump over this and told CNN, “Putin is a former KGB — he’s an agent, he’s a thug,” McConnell said. “The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine, and messed around in our elections. No, I don’t think there is any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does.”

Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted this out.

When has a Democratic political activists been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa? We are not the same as #Putin. MR — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 5, 2017

Sen. Ben Sasse said on ABC's This Week:

"Has the U.S. ever made any mistakes? Of course. Is the U.S. at all like Putin's regime? Not at all. Truth affirms freedom of speech. Putin is no friend of reli -- freedom of speech. Putin is an enemy of freedom of religion. The U.S. celebrates freedom of religion. Putin is an enemy of the free press. The U.S. celebrates free press. Putin is an enemy of political dissent. The U.S. celebrates political dissent and the right for people to argue free from violence about places or ideas that are in conflict.There is no moral equivalency between the United States of America, the greatest freedom living nation in the history of the world and the murderous thugs that are in Putin's defense of his cronyism.

Even war hawk and torture lover Liz Cheney said this: