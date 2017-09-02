Stephen Colbert Demolishes Spineless Jason Chaffetz

Ad hominem attacks aren't usually the style of those of us (Lefties or liberals) who actually care about others. But these are desperate times, and sometimes, a little childish behavior might be in order.

Stephen Colbert's introduction of the man once obsessed with finding SOMETHING with which to convict Hillary (Benghazi X 10), was laugh out loud funny. Isn't it odd that somehow with the Trumpian tennis ball machine-of-insanity thrown at all of us that Hillary is no longer even an issue? Here's a part of Colbert's Tuesday monologue.

Yesterday, Trump met with Utah Congressman and seductive beaver, Jason Chaffetz. Chaffetz is an old friend of the show. Chaffetz is chair of the House Oversight Committee, which is responsible for holding a 'president' accountable and investigating any president (only if they're a Democrat) if necessary. Chaffetz said, 'Before my bum even hit the chair, the 'president' said, 'No OVERSIGHT! You can't talk about anything that has to do with oversight!" And then described a chitty-chatty 'president' eager to learn about postal service reforms. Naturally, Trump wants to know about postal service reforms. He needs to know how many stamps to put on Chaffetz's balls when he mails them back to him.

Let's not forget when Chaffetz was upset with Russian operative and FBI Chief, James Comey in July for not finding Hillary guilty of anything, again? This man has a history of adhering to all the worst 'values' of his fellow Republicans in Congress, including the assault on Planned Parenthood.

We'd all love to know if Chaffetz knew, back then, that Comey was supposed to play this out differently. I don't recall him complaining again in October about Comey's revelations. How bizarre!

The only incentive that would motivate a Republican like the pious, LDS Jason Chaffetz to rubber stamp a sociopath, and narcissistic-tyrant like Trump has to be incredibly detrimental if it's revealed. Maybe, the Russians have a salacious dossier on many of them, including @JasonintheHouse. Feel free to tweet him and maybe he'll let us all know?

Fat chance.