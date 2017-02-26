Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I was going to go with a completely different blurb before the Sunday show guest list, but I found out late last night that Chez Pazienza, of Deux Ex Malcontent, The Daily Banter and The Bob and Chez Show podcast, passed away at the much, much too young age of 47. He leaves behind two daughters, a fiancee and thousands of fans of his writing and podcasting.

I'm frankly more than a little tired of us losing good guys while these craptastic schmucks just keep on going like the Energizer Bunny. How is it that someone like Chez can't make it to the age of 50 or see his daughter graduate from high school, but Trump and Cheney are still roaming this planet wreaking havoc?

That saying "May you live in interesting times" seems like more of curse than a blessing right now.

ABC's "This Week" - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Newly elected DNC Chair Tom Perez. Panel: Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, Rasmussen Reports political analyst Amy Holmes, former Clinton Labor Secretary and UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich, New Yorker editor David Remnick, and American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. Panel: Helene Cooper of The New York Times, Eliana Johnson of Politico, Ramesh Ponnuru of National Review and Gerald Seib of The Wall Street Journal. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former CIA Director John Brennan. CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin. Panel: Lanhee Chen, a fellow at the Hoover Institute, publisher of The Federalist, Ben Domenech, Ezra Klein, Editor-in-Chief of Vox and Molly Ball of The Atlantic. CNN's "State of the Union" - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Panel: Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich.; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.; and Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" -- David Frum of The Atlantic, Gideon Rose of Foreign Affairs and Thomas Friedman of The New York Times. Natalie Nougayrède of The Guardian, Stephen Moore of the Club for Growth, Jeffrey Sachs of the Center for Sustainable Development and author Nigel Hamilton.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Reliable Sources" -- Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times. Tara Palmeri of Politico, Bret Stephens of The Wall Street Journal, Tea Party activist Amy Kremer, Will Bunch of The Philadelphia Daily News, emeritus professor George Lakoff of University of California-Berkeley and Kevin Riley, editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Fox News Sunday" - Govs. Scott Walker, R-Wis., and Terry McAuliffe, D-Va. Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, and Dan Scavino, White House director of social media. Panel: Juan Williams, Lisa Boothe of The Washington Examiner, Julie Pace of The Associated Press and Steve Hilton, former adviser to David Cameron.

So what's catch your eye this morning?