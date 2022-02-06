Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's your Sunday morning talking heads lineup, plus some words of wisdom from Rep. Jamie Raskin for Mike Pence.
By HeatherFebruary 6, 2022

Hello everyone. After a long hiatus, I'm filling in again on a Sunday here at Crooks & Liars so that two of my wonderful colleagues, Karoli and Aliza, can have some time visiting in D.C. this weekend.

While they're enjoying themselves, I'll be watching the Sunday morning yak-fest and keeping an eye on things here.

Here's the lineup for this week via Politico:

CNN “State of the Union”: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Martha MacCallum: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) … Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) … Neil Sean … national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Panel: Juan Williams, Gillian Turner and Josh Holmes.

NBC “Meet the Press”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Marc Short … Richard Engel reporting live from Ukraine. Panel: Al Cardenas, Helene Cooper, Jeh Johnson and Amy Walter.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Steve Schmidt … Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) … Alphonso David … Jazz Lewis … Clarence Jones … Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) … House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

ABC “This Week”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Martha Raddatz reporting from Arizona. GOP panel: Jonathan Karl, Chris Christie and Sarah Isgur. Panel: Rick Klein, Mary Bruce, Jane Coaston and Susan Glasser.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) … Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo … retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster … Scott Gottlieb … pandemic focus group with parents.

Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures”: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy … Mike Pompeo … Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) … Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.).

CNN “Newsroom with Jim Acosta”: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) … Leon Panetta … Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) … Rep. Zoe Loftgren (D-Calif.) … Ron Reagan … Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) … Tom Frieden … Doug Williams.

Fox News “MediaBuzz”: Jason Chaffetz … Liz Claman … Kevin Corke … John Roberts … Glenn Greenwald.

So, what's catching your eye this morning? The Fox lineups look like a hot mess, but what's new, right?

Discussion

