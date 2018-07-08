Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

My kids and I like to play games at dinner together. When they were younger, we'd play word games or make up stories to encourage their creative skills. Now that they are older, we play trivia games and "Would You Rather...?". We were playing a game of posing ethical dilemmas when this came back to me from my philosophy course in college.

It occurs to me that there are multiple layers of the Prisoners' Dilemma playing out now, both nationally and internationally. The international community has to sit out and do the calculus of how the Trump administration is going to operate. The larger GOP has to do the calculus of how much support to give to Trump. The Democrats have to figure out how to calculate how much cooperation and how much resistance they can offer, given that the media will inevitably run a "Dems in disarray" story either way.

But the truth of the matter is, no matter what we choose, it relies on a rational actor on the other side. And we don't have that. So in this particular dilemma, we'll all lose.

