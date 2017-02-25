Tom Perez Is New DNC Chair; Keith Ellison Deputy Chair

On a second round of balloting, former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez won the race for DNC Chair with 235 votes to Keith Ellison's 200.

Perez' first act as chair was to nominate Ellison as Deputy Chair, and that vote was unanimous by voice acclimation.

In my opinion, this outcome is a unifying moment for the Democratic Party, with the added bonus of getting to keep progressive lion Ellison in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he can do tremendous good in addition to his work with the DNC.