Tom Perez Is New DNC Chair; Keith Ellison Deputy Chair

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Tom Perez Is New DNC Chair; Keith Ellison Deputy Chair

On a second round of balloting, former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez won the race for DNC Chair with 235 votes to Keith Ellison's 200.

Perez' first act as chair was to nominate Ellison as Deputy Chair, and that vote was unanimous by voice acclimation.

In my opinion, this outcome is a unifying moment for the Democratic Party, with the added bonus of getting to keep progressive lion Ellison in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he can do tremendous good in addition to his work with the DNC.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV