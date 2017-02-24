Trump Attacks Media In CPAC Speech, Claims 'Fake News Is Enemy Of The People'

Just a year after boycotting CPAC, Donald Trump rode in this morning in a blaze of glory to adoration and love from and audience eager to build a saint out of fascist's clothing.

His speech mostly concerned his hatred for media, and specifically those media sources he called out last week, because Donald Trump is nothing if not a perpetual victim.

Trump leaned in and said, "I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news. It’s fake, phony, fake.”

“A few days ago I called the fake news ‘the enemy of the people,’ and they are," he went on. "They are the enemy of the people. Because they have no sources. They just make ’em up when there are none.”

Projection again, because he's just making things up now. Here is the tweet he is referring to.

Here's what he said about the reaction to that.

“In fact in covering my comments, the dishonest media did not explain that I called the fake news the enemy of the people, the fake news,” Trump claimed. “They dropped off the word ‘fake.’ And all of a sudden, the story became, the media is the enemy. They take the word ‘fake’ out.”

No one "took the word 'fake' out." It's an absurd and outlandish claim intended to discredit legitimate reporting in favor of propaganda outlets which are always glad to prop him up with nice stories.

After dismissing those mainstream news outlets as "fake," Trump went on to whine about anonymous sources, claiming they all should be named. Funny how he wasn't at all upset about anonymous sources and hackers leaking Hillary Clinton's emails to Wikileaks, isn't it?

Those are the words of a petty, two-bit, banana republic despot. Also, Steve Bannon.