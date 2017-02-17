Trump Declares Free Media 'Enemies Of The People' After Approval Ratings Tank

By Karoli Kuns
A few minutes ago, Trump blasted out this tweet, and then deleted it:

He replaced the deleted tweet with another, which named more media outlets and removed the word "SICK":

The language immediately caught the eye of many people, including John Schindler, CNN's Jim Sciutto, and more. Here's their responses:

NBC historian Michael Beschloss put it in context:

Others are concerned for the safety of reporters, and rightly so.

What, you may wonder, sparked that fascistic tirade? Maybe it was the fact that his approval ratings are in the tank. WAY in the tank. With less than 30 days in the job, he's at 38 percent. Another few points and he'll start taking Republicans with him, which absolutely should happen.


Another way to read his tweet is that he's trying to carve out Fox News as the only media broadcast outlet his True Believers should believe, since they are the official State Media outlet of the Trump administration, after all.

But whatever the spark was, whatever he intended by it, the reality is that we have a paranoid, angry man-baby as our president now.

