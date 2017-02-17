Trump Declares Free Media 'Enemies Of The People' After Approval Ratings Tank

A few minutes ago, Trump blasted out this tweet, and then deleted it:

Trump just deleted this pic.twitter.com/4wgQzZNADR — Colin Jones (@colinjones) February 17, 2017

He replaced the deleted tweet with another, which named more media outlets and removed the word "SICK":

The language immediately caught the eye of many people, including John Schindler, CNN's Jim Sciutto, and more. Here's their responses:

I've covered foreign countries where free media declared the enemy: China, Russia, Zimbabwe, Myanmar & more. Not language I've heard at home https://t.co/7uaDXLoHDL — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 17, 2017

Let's be clear: "Enemy of the people" (враг народа) is pure Bolshevism. Trump is citing core Chekist slogans now.https://t.co/S6y7fH5Tzx — John Schindler (@20committee) February 17, 2017

2017: when a #GOP WH, guided by an avowed Leninist, cites a Soviet secret police slogan to attack the free press as "enemy of the people" — John Schindler (@20committee) February 17, 2017

Authoritarians see the press as "the enemy of the people." Elected leaders in democracies do not https://t.co/J6EAzTO973 pic.twitter.com/kQXWCRlfZg — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) February 17, 2017

Back in the 1950s, there were only three TV networks. I guess our President* wants to return to those days, with Fox, Breitbart & Infowars. — Ed Bott (@edbott) February 17, 2017

NBC historian Michael Beschloss put it in context:

On December 1972 tape, Nixon told Kissinger, “The press is the enemy, the establishment is the enemy, the professors are the enemy." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 17, 2017

Others are concerned for the safety of reporters, and rightly so.

I sure hope that media outlets are beefing up their security. pic.twitter.com/pAXvAK0LXc — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) February 17, 2017

What, you may wonder, sparked that fascistic tirade? Maybe it was the fact that his approval ratings are in the tank. WAY in the tank. With less than 30 days in the job, he's at 38 percent. Another few points and he'll start taking Republicans with him, which absolutely should happen.

Another way to read his tweet is that he's trying to carve out Fox News as the only media broadcast outlet his True Believers should believe, since they are the official State Media outlet of the Trump administration, after all.

But whatever the spark was, whatever he intended by it, the reality is that we have a paranoid, angry man-baby as our president now.