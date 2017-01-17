Donald Trump Calls New Polling Numbers 'Rigged' Against Him

By John Amato
New polling came out today and it reflected the job president-elect Trump has done so far with his cabinet picks and overall transition so far.

CNN/ORC has Trump's approval rating at 40%.

Almost 53% say Trump's actions after Nov. 17th have made them less confident he can handle the presidency. That's a drop of 16% in a very short time.

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll has similarly bad news for Donald: "Donald Trump enters office as the most unpopular of at least the last seven newly elected presidents."

And right on cue, Trump's obvious paranoia set in via Twitter, as he played the "rigged" card once again.

Yes, Donald. Everyone and everything is rigged against you. Even your most trusted advisors are plotting against you.

Did you see your kids whispering behind your back?

Watch out.


