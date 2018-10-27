Following MAGABomber Arrest, Trump Threatens To 'Tone It Up' If People Are Mean To Him

The arrest of MAGABomber, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, was the perfect time for Donald Trump to finally be presidential and unite our country. He could stand at a podium, decry political based violence against his enemies, promise to tone down his nasty rhetoric and vow to lead the country into the midterm elections.

And he tried. Kind of. While at a podium in the East Wing at a pre-planned event, he stated: “We must never allow political violence to take root in America,” and pledged to “stop it and stop it now.”

But he didn't quite stop then. In fact, he started winging it, which never ends well for him. He first ranted about how the 13 pipe bombs sent to media organizations and prominent Democrats took attention away from his Medicare drug price announcement on Thursday. Then he said that the Democratic party had "betrayed" the audience in the room for the meeting.

Even after news broke, complete with photos supporting it, that the man responsible for this latest act of domestic terrorism was a MAGA Trump supporter — complete with a white van plastered with Trump and Pence photos, memes and conspiracy theories, and a Facebook and Twitter feed filled with rage filled posts — Trump denied his responsibility.

On Friday afternoon, while leaving the White House for yet another rally, this one in Charlotte, Trump told reporters that has zero plans to tone down his nastiness and angry rhetoric, going so far as declaring, “I could really tone it up,” claiming that the MAGABomber simply

“was a person that preferred me over others.” In the next breath, he denied any responsibility, saying, “There’s no blame. There’s no anything.”

Republicans: The Party of Hate.