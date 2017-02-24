Trump Speaks At CPAC

By Frances Langum
I predict at least 30 min of "waiting for the president" chyrons, followed by facepalm for the nation. I know, a safe bet.

Here he is...

10:24 ET Attack on the mainstream media...and about his standing ovation.

This is going to be a substance-less attack on the media

Audience laughs at words "First Amendment."

SWEDEN!

_______

Mention of Hillary yields a "Lock Her Up" chant -- even Trump realizes it's a bad thing. GEEBUS.

_______

He's figured out that "God" talk gets claps.

The end.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
