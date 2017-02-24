Trump Speaks At CPAC

I predict at least 30 min of "waiting for the president" chyrons, followed by facepalm for the nation. I know, a safe bet.

Here he is...

10:24 ET Attack on the mainstream media...and about his standing ovation.

Trump says he would have attended #CPAC2017 last year but was worried he might be “too controversial." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) February 24, 2017

This is going to be a substance-less attack on the media

President Trump just called CNN the Clinton News Network.#CPAC #CPAC2017 — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) February 24, 2017

Audience laughs at words "First Amendment."

CPAC audience just applauded a Trump proposal to violate First Amendment by banning anonymous sources. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 24, 2017

interesting that CPAC crowd mostly sat on hands during Trump's press bashing. much more vocal cheering Trump hate re: immigrants — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 24, 2017

"obamacare covers very few people" - @realDonaldTrump just now speaking at @CPAC. His reality is clearly not actual reality. — ToniaRants (@HackTonia) February 24, 2017

He's lying about inheriting a mess #CPAC — Amber (@puzzlepiece10) February 24, 2017

Trump at CPAC: "Obamacare covers very few people."#Facts: The rate of uninsured Americans just hit a record low.https://t.co/F521qvV9pq pic.twitter.com/Li6Cf5FjFe — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 24, 2017

Trump falsely says he has authorized the construction of Keystone XL. He has merely invited TransCanada to re-apply for approval. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 24, 2017

In all of his pre and post election campaigning the man has not articulated one single plan. Not one. #CPAC — President of Space (@SpaceKidette) February 24, 2017

SWEDEN!

Trump:"TAKE A LOOK AT SWEDEN!!"

Sweden:"Its pretty nice here."

Trump: "LOOK AT WHATS HAPPENING THERE!!!!"

Sweden: "Nothing, its nice."#CPAC — Stephanie Teig (@LadyTeig) February 24, 2017

_______

Mention of Hillary yields a "Lock Her Up" chant -- even Trump realizes it's a bad thing. GEEBUS.

_______

He's figured out that "God" talk gets claps.

"Evangelicals are great because they clap when I say "God" and they voted for me in record numbers." pic.twitter.com/sQ5kqvJ1RM

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Frances Langum (@bluegal) February 24, 2017

The end.