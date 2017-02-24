Trump Speaks At CPAC
I predict at least 30 min of "waiting for the president" chyrons, followed by facepalm for the nation. I know, a safe bet.
Here he is...
10:24 ET Attack on the mainstream media...and about his standing ovation.
Trump says he would have attended #CPAC2017 last year but was worried he might be “too controversial."
— Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) February 24, 2017
This is going to be a substance-less attack on the media
President Trump just called CNN the Clinton News Network.#CPAC #CPAC2017
— Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) February 24, 2017
He's only just started as well #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/QikcDgiMqe
— Fiona. (@fiona_day) February 24, 2017
Audience laughs at words "First Amendment."
CPAC audience just applauded a Trump proposal to violate First Amendment by banning anonymous sources.
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 24, 2017
interesting that CPAC crowd mostly sat on hands during Trump's press bashing. much more vocal cheering Trump hate re: immigrants
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 24, 2017
"obamacare covers very few people" - @realDonaldTrump just now speaking at @CPAC. His reality is clearly not actual reality.
— ToniaRants (@HackTonia) February 24, 2017
He's lying about inheriting a mess #CPAC
— Amber (@puzzlepiece10) February 24, 2017
Trump at CPAC: "Obamacare covers very few people."#Facts: The rate of uninsured Americans just hit a record low.https://t.co/F521qvV9pq pic.twitter.com/Li6Cf5FjFe
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 24, 2017
Trump falsely says he has authorized the construction of Keystone XL. He has merely invited TransCanada to re-apply for approval.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 24, 2017
In all of his pre and post election campaigning the man has not articulated one single plan. Not one. #CPAC
— President of Space (@SpaceKidette) February 24, 2017
SWEDEN!
Trump:"TAKE A LOOK AT SWEDEN!!"
Sweden:"Its pretty nice here."
Trump: "LOOK AT WHATS HAPPENING THERE!!!!"
Sweden: "Nothing, its nice."#CPAC
— Stephanie Teig (@LadyTeig) February 24, 2017
_______
Mention of Hillary yields a "Lock Her Up" chant -- even Trump realizes it's a bad thing. GEEBUS.
_______
He's figured out that "God" talk gets claps.
"Evangelicals are great because they clap when I say "God" and they voted for me in record numbers." pic.twitter.com/sQ5kqvJ1RM↓ Story continues below ↓
— Frances Langum (@bluegal) February 24, 2017
The end.
