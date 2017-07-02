Trump's 'Terrorism Isn't Covered' Ruse Is Old Breitbart Trick

So the White House makes a ridiculous claim:

"The Media doesn't cover terror attacks."

The media scrambles to prove that they DO cover terror attacks including pulling footage...of them covering terror attacks.

And the public sees more coverage of, and this is important, the terror attacks that the White House has listed (all Islamic terror, no domestic white male shooters because that's not the agenda.).

And the White House wins. "See? America's in the crosshairs of radical Islamic terror (tm)!"

And the LIE the White House told about the news coverage goes right down the memory hole because the White House is now on to the next outrageous lie.

This is a Bannon trick, pure and simple. He honed this while at Breitbart. You publish something ridiculous and the media reacts 10/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) February 7, 2017

Don Lemon addressed the president directly, because apparently you CAN talk to Trump if you are on television.

DON LEMON: If you are tuning in, Mr. President to CNN international, you will get those stories as well. We don't just cover stories that happen here in the United States. GLORIA BORGER: Don, I think what also happened here, you had a president who spoke and then you had a White House staff that had to be the shovel brigade and had to say this is what the president -- LEMON: That happens every day, it seems, Gloria. BORGER; Yes, we have to prove the president's premise, which is that the press doesn't cover terror attacks. Which is ridiculous on its face. and so what they came out with was a list of terror attacks and you've gone over chapter and verse, and I think it belittles the office he holds, it belittles the people who work for him to put out this hastily compiled list, full of misspellings. It was meant to belittle us, but I don't think it does.

It belittles the media if they run around like mice looking to disprove with video that he is wrong. Call him a liar and make it about "Why does the president lie all the time?"

↓ Story continues below ↓

Don't get played by these Breitbart tactics. "Why does the president lie all the time?"

should be the chyron every day. Every single day.