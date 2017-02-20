Twitter Asks: Who's The Snowflake Now, CPAC?
Uh oh, it turns out it was going to be so cool to have Milo come and rap with the young people about alt-right alt-lite how to be so cool 'cuz he's gay but he's not PC which means white supremacist bigotry is so le hot, ya know?
And then he said man-boy love was kinda sexy. Or something. Over to you, Jake Tapper:
Preying on children is the definition of evil. Justifying it in any way is sick and disturbing.
Has everyone lost their minds?
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 20, 2017
MILO: nazis are smart
CPAC: ok
MILO: trans people are sick
CPAC: mhm
MILO: target undocumented kids
CPAC: yes
MILO: NAMBLA's good
CPAC: wait
— Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) February 20, 2017
Has anyone altered the CPAC logo to read CUCKPAC yet
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 20, 2017
CPAC pulled their invitation because the speaker glorified child molestation. He should have never been invited because he hates Jews.
— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) February 20, 2017
If Milo had been born in the US, he'd sooner or later become the Republican nominee for president.
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 20, 2017
HEY Trump's still coming:
#CPAC cancels keynote speech by Nazi-pedophile. Self-confessed peeping Tom and pussy-grabber still scheduled pic.twitter.com/4LlyxAsSsA
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) February 20, 2017
Oh the irony!
Alt-right: Democrats molest children in a dungeon underneath a pizza parlor
Also alt-right: that should be legal https://t.co/hXP7ujQZrG
— Matt Bors (@MattBors) February 20, 2017
And this is a GREAT idea:
He was disinvited from CPAC at 1:15p ET, and then starting at 3:00p, because the world was just, no one ever mentioned him again.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 20, 2017
