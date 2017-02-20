Twitter Asks: Who's The Snowflake Now, CPAC?

Uh oh, it turns out it was going to be so cool to have Milo come and rap with the young people about alt-right alt-lite how to be so cool 'cuz he's gay but he's not PC which means white supremacist bigotry is so le hot, ya know?

And then he said man-boy love was kinda sexy. Or something. Over to you, Jake Tapper:

Preying on children is the definition of evil. Justifying it in any way is sick and disturbing.



Has everyone lost their minds? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 20, 2017

MILO: nazis are smart

CPAC: ok

MILO: trans people are sick

CPAC: mhm

MILO: target undocumented kids

CPAC: yes

MILO: NAMBLA's good

CPAC: wait — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) February 20, 2017

Has anyone altered the CPAC logo to read CUCKPAC yet — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 20, 2017

CPAC pulled their invitation because the speaker glorified child molestation. He should have never been invited because he hates Jews. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) February 20, 2017

If Milo had been born in the US, he'd sooner or later become the Republican nominee for president. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 20, 2017

HEY Trump's still coming:

#CPAC cancels keynote speech by Nazi-pedophile. Self-confessed peeping Tom and pussy-grabber still scheduled pic.twitter.com/4LlyxAsSsA — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) February 20, 2017

Oh the irony!

Alt-right: Democrats molest children in a dungeon underneath a pizza parlor



Also alt-right: that should be legal https://t.co/hXP7ujQZrG — Matt Bors (@MattBors) February 20, 2017

And this is a GREAT idea: