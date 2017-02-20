Twitter Asks: Who's The Snowflake Now, CPAC?

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Twitter Asks: Who's The Snowflake Now, CPAC?

Uh oh, it turns out it was going to be so cool to have Milo come and rap with the young people about alt-right alt-lite how to be so cool 'cuz he's gay but he's not PC which means white supremacist bigotry is so le hot, ya know?

And then he said man-boy love was kinda sexy. Or something. Over to you, Jake Tapper:

____________

HEY Trump's still coming:

Oh the irony!

And this is a GREAT idea:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV