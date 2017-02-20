CPAC Had A Tough Time Letting Go Of Milo; Breitbart Still Struggles

By John Amato
You would think that it would have been easy to dis-invite bigoted, misogynistic, child rape promoter, banned Twitter asshat, and resident of Breitbart Milo from speaking at their event for a hundred obscenities, but CPAC really had a tough time doing it.

Not all conservatives were thrilled to see this.

Their squabble continued to the next day.

Then they got @POTUS back....

...so I'd say it appears that was the touchstone for CPAC to finally dump Milo, First amendment be damned!

Sean McElwee said it best:

Update: (Karoli) The 'snowflakes' over at Breitbart appear to be struggling with it too. Do they allow an apologist for child rape to stay on their staff or not? Clearly it's a dilemma for them. Meanwhile, there hasn't been a peep out of Simon and Schuster.


Oh, and apparently at least HALF A DOZEN Breitbart employees have enough of a moral compass to walk if Milo stays. Will that threat be enough for Breitbart? Only Bannon knows...

Update 2: Breitbart seems to be sending a message here. Even pedophilia is okay for them.

