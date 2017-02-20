CPAC Had A Tough Time Letting Go Of Milo; Breitbart Still Struggles

You would think that it would have been easy to dis-invite bigoted, misogynistic, child rape promoter, banned Twitter asshat, and resident of Breitbart Milo from speaking at their event for a hundred obscenities, but CPAC really had a tough time doing it.

We think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/ssDS6HVmLN — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 18, 2017

Not all conservatives were thrilled to see this.

Their squabble continued to the next day.

The "we're doing it for free speech" argument convinces no one. https://t.co/wEj5R1Mo3I — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 20, 2017

Jonah 1st amendment is dead on campus. Conservatives should fight back. As radioactive as milo is he is fighting back. https://t.co/grkdlGNBt3 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017

Jonah she spoke last year love her. can you be as aggressively critical of Fox News for having milo on repeatedly? https://t.co/cOGPs6Pq7B — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017

Then they got @POTUS back....

We are honored that @POTUS will return to #CPAC2017 on Friday, Feb 24th at 10:00am(ET). Join us for this history-making moment @CPAC. pic.twitter.com/stzu07smV3 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017

...so I'd say it appears that was the touchstone for CPAC to finally dump Milo, First amendment be damned!

"@ACUConservative has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at #CPAC2017." pic.twitter.com/sVWGnPCW7C — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017

Sean McElwee said it best:

i realize nothing matters, but if liberals invited a man who defended pedophilia to speak at a conference we'd hear about it for 200 years — sean. (@SeanMcElwee) February 20, 2017

Update: (Karoli) The 'snowflakes' over at Breitbart appear to be struggling with it too. Do they allow an apologist for child rape to stay on their staff or not? Clearly it's a dilemma for them. Meanwhile, there hasn't been a peep out of Simon and Schuster.

There are ongoing discussions at Breitbart this afternoon about Milo's future with the company, per sources — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 20, 2017

Oh, and apparently at least HALF A DOZEN Breitbart employees have enough of a moral compass to walk if Milo stays. Will that threat be enough for Breitbart? Only Bannon knows...

scoop: Breitbart senior editor tells me at least half a dozen employees ready to walk out if Milo is not fired. pic.twitter.com/k5wZ3OGTlL — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) February 20, 2017

Update 2: Breitbart seems to be sending a message here. Even pedophilia is okay for them.