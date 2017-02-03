Uh Oh, A-Listers Are Avoiding Nerd Prom This Year

UH OH. The Hill has bad news for the Beltway open bar crowd:

The New Yorker and Vanity Fair, which host two of the marquee events of White House Correspondents' Association dinner weekend, will not be participating in this year’s events. Vanity Fair will not be co-sponsoring the über-exclusive after-party it traditionally hosts along with Bloomberg, The New York Times reported Friday. "We've taken a break from the dinner in the past," Graydon Carter, the magazine's editor — who's frequently sparred with President Trump — told the Times. When the paper asked Carter the reason behind the cancellation, he replied "Trump," and "the fish."

And now we get to cut and paste our Graydon Carter paragraph:

______________

Graydon Carter? That name rings a bell. He's the guy who, along with Kurt Andersen, coined the term "short-fingered vulgarian" for Donald Trump back in the Spy Magazine days. He's also the author of such current articles as "The Good, The Bad, and The Short-Fingered," and "Look Upon My Short Fingers, Ye Mighty, and Despair!"

______________

Graydon has been crying all the way to the bank since Trump's election. Vanity Fair subscriptions are up, bigly.

Graydon Carter's insincts are right. No one is in the mood for the annual self-congratulatory BS of the White House Correspondent's Dinner, especially since Alex Jones, Breitbart, and Powerline are getting all the briefing questions. And we all know who let THEM in.

Right now there are two kinds of "power brokers" in Washington. Appalled yet cowardly Republicans Andrea Mitchell has had over to her house, and White House Republicans Andrea wouldn't speak to outside a Neiman Marcus bathroom, let alone schmooze with at the Washington Hilton.

It's going to be interesting to see who shows up at Samantha Bee's alt-party. Betcha everybody who can get a ticket. (Will Chris Matthews use a fake name for his reservation? Stay tuned!)