Trump Plots His Revenge Against Press For This Year's Nerd Prom

El Trumpy is planning a mic-drop moment at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and any member of the media who's still planning to attend is just a lapdog.

He plans to confront them in person at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night, and then flee like the coward he is.

He is expected to target publications like the Daily Beast that he has accused of writing negatively about his administration and his war with Iran, in particular, according to sources. (Is he bringing Kanye with him, I wonder?)

Trump will leave the White House Correspondents’ Association event immediately after making his speech, so he will miss the presentation of press awards—one of which would be certain to embarrass him.

He has told aides he has no intention of still being in the International Ballroom at the Washington Hilton when the Wall Street Journal is honored with the Katherine Graham award for its scoop about the bawdy letter Trump allegedly wrote for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday card-- also known as "evidence."

Why do journalists attend this self-congratulatory travesty? Sure, it's for journalism scholarship. Just write them a check!

The #WHCD honoring Donald Trump is a joke. Absolute disdain for this "nerd prom" performance. Shame on the White House Correspondents Association. They will live in infamy forever. — Kiki (@sju08.bsky.social) 2026-04-21T03:18:07.083Z