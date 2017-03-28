Bill O'Reilly's Charming Idea: Let's Talk Smack About Maxine Waters' Hair
Pathetic excuse for a human being Bill O'Reilly joined the other idiots at Fox and Friends and made a racist mess of comments about Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Transcript via Media Matters:
BILL O'REILLY: I didn't hear a word [Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)] said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it's the same wig.
STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): It's the same one.
BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): And he's not using it anymore. They just -- they finally buried him.
[CROSSTALK]
AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): No. OK, I've got to defend her on that. I have to defend her on that. She a -- you can't go after a woman's looks. I think she's very attractive.
O'REILLY: I didn't say she wasn't attractive.
EARHARDT: Her hair is pretty.
OREILLY: I love James Brown, but it's the same hair, James Brown -- alright, the godfather of soul -- had.
EARHARDT: So he had girl hair.
O'REILLY: Whatever it is, I just couldn't get by it.
There's a lot about Bill O'Reilly we can't "get by" either. He's a colossal white supremacist a-hole is only the first thing.
He's on Fox and Friends to pimp his latest stupid book. Not in a million years, BillO. Not in a million years.
