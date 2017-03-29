C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Feelies

If there's one band that always reminds me of spring it is the Feelies.

They've been doing that since the first time I heard them in what just happened to be the spring of 1986. It's been six years since they last released an album but the brand new one, In Between, dropped in the last few weeks and it shows that no matter how the times change, the Feelies have no reason too because, well, that's the way the Feelies sound.

What are you listening to tonight?