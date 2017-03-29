C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Feelies

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

If there's one band that always reminds me of spring it is the Feelies.

They've been doing that since the first time I heard them in what just happened to be the spring of 1986. It's been six years since they last released an album but the brand new one, In Between, dropped in the last few weeks and it shows that no matter how the times change, the Feelies have no reason too because, well, that's the way the Feelies sound.

What are you listening to tonight?


In Between
In Between
Artist: The Feelies
Price: $9.89
(As of 03/29/17 12:15 pm details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV