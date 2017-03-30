C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Halo Of Flies

It seems that in the last few weeks I've read more than a couple stories wallowing in 90's alt-rock nostalgia. The problem with all of them though is that they were all just stuck on discussing the bands that were all over the radio. Y'know, when the "alternative" became the mainstream and a bunch of copycats came along that to feed to the average radio listener who ate it up.

There were so many great bands that we're different and original during the era. Except for the oasis that's college radio, most of them were never heard on the air. They were too surly or original or actually "different." A lot of the bands that made it huge were pale in comparison as to what was really going on in the underground/alternative world.

One of those many bands were the Halo Of Flies. From the frozen land of Minnesota and taking their name from one of the freakiest songs in Alice Cooper's catalog, the band was creepy, alien, heavy and thick. It would have puzzled people who listened to the radio to find what they were told was cutting edge.

I played this really loud in my office today. It bummed out the squares I work with.

What are you listening to tonight?