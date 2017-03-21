Jeffrey Lord Says Trump Not Lying, He Speaks 'Americanese'

Why, oh why, is Jeffrey Lord on CNN?

After witnessing FBI director hearing on Monday, CNN's David Gergen proclaimed that Trump has a credibility gap and said, "when we have a president who is a congenital liar, it really matters."

Anderson Cooper's panel last night brought into question the lies that Trump has repeatedly been spewing about President Obama via Twitter.

Gergen explained how important the issue of trust between the president and the American people is and said, "I think we crossed a threshold today."

He continued, "This is so obviously, boom, [Obama] wiretapped me, he's a bad guy, he's a sick guy, and the whole world had a chance to watch this unfold, and it was a direct test of his credibility. And the whole world now knows he lied about it, and his White House is continuing to lie about it and I just can't tell you how important trust is between the American people and the president."

Matt Lewis made excuses for Trump. Gergen lived in a different America, really, nobody cares anymore about truth and honesty anymore. "It's a post-outrage world."

Gergen corrected him: "Trust matters."

Cooper wanted to know if months from now, if the American people would believe Trump if he said we have to go to war.

Gergen said, "Lyndon Johnson went down over this. He didn't have a credibility gap, he had a canyon. That's what's opening up here, and it makes a real difference in the capacity of a president. We've seen it again and again, when we have a president who is a congenital liar, it really matters."

And now we get to Jeffrey Lord, the man who doesn't belong on cable news.

Doing the job he was hired by CNN to do, Lord jumped to Trump's defense by trying to accuse Obama of being a liar and when he asked if he thought Trump was a congenital liar, he said, "No."

Lord insists that Trump doesn't lie, he speaks "Americanese," which is some kind of language "understood" outside the beltway. No one on the panel was having it.

Jeffrey Lord says Trump speaks Americanese, meaning the ease with which the American President lies. CNN must cut Lord loose.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — ann gillespie (@annmgillespie) March 21, 2017

Cooper brought up other lies Trump has told the public and when Lord was asked if Donald ever lied, he said, "no," which had the effect of melting down the panel discussion.

I have to wonder if Jeffrey Lord's direct deposit from CNN went through at that moment.

Trump's approval ratings are under 40% and are not on the rise in what is usually the "pink cloud" period of a presidency.

Apart from his dead-end supporters, Americans do care about the truth and if he doesn't stop promoting conspiracy theories and lies, he will reap the consequences of his actions.

Why is Jeffrey Lord on CNN again?