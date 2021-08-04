Nicolle Wallace: Republicans 'Have Whored Themselves Out To A Delusion'

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace took a wood chipper to Republican men, especially Republican men on Fox News, who are attempting to rewrite the truth about the January 6th insurrection.

That includes Traitor Trump, who has unceremoniously mocked law enforcement officers who stood tall trying to recapture the US Capitol after it was stormed viciously by a violent mob of MAGA cultists.

"I’m grappling to find family-friendly words, and since it’s 4 p.m. in the east, 1 p.m. in the west," Wallace admitted, "But these men, mostly in the Republican party, you know, have whored themselves out to a delusion."

"Let's be blunt here," she continued. "There are a whole lot of people in Fox News’ audience who might sort of be in the communities of law enforcement, officers more than in our viewing audience. That’s just the sort of demographic history of who watches that."

"And the fact that on those networks, they weren’t ignored. They were highlighted and mocked. These men were mocked. Their injuries were denied, and their trauma seems to be ongoing,” she concluded.

I couldn't have said it any better. Maybe with more expletives if I let my New York-ese come out.

Republicans, Fox News viewers, guests and their hosts who claim that Black Lives Matter are the real criminals and it's only Blue Lives who matter have been exposed as the hypocrites and frauds that they are

If you don't bow down to the altar of the narcissistic buffoon or lie about events any human being can plainly see, you are a piece of garbage to them.

But they are the only ones that are truly garbage.