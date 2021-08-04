Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Nicolle Wallace: Republicans 'Have Whored Themselves Out To A Delusion'

Republicans lying about the insurrection are truly garbage.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace took a wood chipper to Republican men, especially Republican men on Fox News, who are attempting to rewrite the truth about the January 6th insurrection.

That includes Traitor Trump, who has unceremoniously mocked law enforcement officers who stood tall trying to recapture the US Capitol after it was stormed viciously by a violent mob of MAGA cultists.

"I’m grappling to find family-friendly words, and since it’s 4 p.m. in the east, 1 p.m. in the west," Wallace admitted, "But these men, mostly in the Republican party, you know, have whored themselves out to a delusion."

"Let's be blunt here," she continued. "There are a whole lot of people in Fox News’ audience who might sort of be in the communities of law enforcement, officers more than in our viewing audience. That’s just the sort of demographic history of who watches that."

"And the fact that on those networks, they weren’t ignored. They were highlighted and mocked. These men were mocked. Their injuries were denied, and their trauma seems to be ongoing,” she concluded.

I couldn't have said it any better. Maybe with more expletives if I let my New York-ese come out.

Republicans, Fox News viewers, guests and their hosts who claim that Black Lives Matter are the real criminals and it's only Blue Lives who matter have been exposed as the hypocrites and frauds that they are

If you don't bow down to the altar of the narcissistic buffoon or lie about events any human being can plainly see, you are a piece of garbage to them.

But they are the only ones that are truly garbage.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team