Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'January 6 Was A Trial Run'

AOC makes the case that if Democrats lose the House, no election is safe from corrupt insurrectionist Republicans.
Credit: Getty Images
By John AmatoApril 25, 2022

During an NYC Town Hall on April 20, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained that if the Republicans had control of the House on January 6, 2021, the insurrection would not have been thwarted and Trump might still be in office.

"This is no joke. January 6 was a trial run and a lot of people don't seem to understand that," AOC said.

She continued, "It was a trial run, and they're going to come back, and if they win the House... The only reason it wasn't worse was because Democrats had the House, and they didn't have the votes in the House.

"If they [Republicans] take the House then they have the votes to not authorize and legitimize a presidential election. Whatever the results are," AOC said.

"This is very serious."

November 3rd, 2020, to January 6th, 2021 was NOT a trial run. It was a meticulously planned plot by Trump, Republicans in Congress and MAGA activists to perpetrate a political coup against the US government.

We are in an unprecedented and precarious situation: an actual threat to U.S. democracy. Republicans have shown us how corrupt they are and to what extremes they are willing to go to undermine the US Constitution and American voters, to gain and maintain power.

Yahoo News reminds us of this travesty, "In the House, 139 Republicans voted against certifying the 2020 election, and text messages published last week show how some GOP legislators were coordinating their efforts with the Trump White House."

Discussion

