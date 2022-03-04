Kimberly Guilfoyle Subpoenaed By Jan. 6 Committee

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the dick-pic loving former Fox News host and current fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., made a pretense of cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee, and then found an excuse to abruptly end the interview. Now she’s being subpoenaed.

On MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace, Jonathan Karl and Neal Katyal had a good ‘splainer about this other kind of sleaze that Guilfoyle is involved in.

Guilfoyle was reportedly in the Oval Office when Donald Trump tried to talk Mike Pence into overturning the election results. She also spoke at the January 6th rally that immediately preceded the Capitol insurrection. But perhaps most importantly she seems to have fraudulently raised a lot of money by lying about the election. Emails obtained by ProPublica show she boasted about having raised millions for the rally that fueled the Capitol insurrection. Guilfoyle was the national chair of the Trump Victory finance committee, a leading fundraising vehicle for Trump’s reelection campaign, ProPublica notes.

Now the committee wants to follow the money trail. Karl pointed out how the potentially criminal fundraising has not gotten the attention it deserves. “This entire operation was an effort to raise money and raise money with lies and nothing to do with overturning the election,” he said. It was more about padding Trump’s legal defense fund, since he knew he was facing lots of legal woes – yet the money didn’t go to legal bills. "Rudy Giuliani wasn’t getting paid," Karl later added.

Nobody expects Guilfoyle to cooperate now. Katyal said she’ll probably try to claim some sort of privilege. “It wouldn’t shock me if she gets a quick-hitch marriage to Don Jr. so she can claim spousal privilege,” Katyal half joked, since there’s no “privilege for the fiancé of the person who’s the czar of triggering the libs.”

So what happened to all the money raised? Straight into TFG's pockets, with maybe some donations for the kids and cronies, no doubt. But it may take a while before we find out for sure. Guilfoyle will certainly do all she can to stall the proceedings against her, and the cat and mouse game will continue.