Feeling Down About Trump? Impeachara May Be Right For You

Too funny. A fake ad via Sam Friedlander sells "Impeachara" -- "Talk to your doctor to see if this medicine may help with symptoms of T.I.A.D. or Trump Induced Anxiety Disorder."

No mention in this ad about YBISWAPIAD or "Yes, But I'm Still Worried About Pence Disorder," but you women who are pregnant or nursing are advised to check with their state legislatures before taking Impeachara, so you know the Pence Drug is in the pipeline.

Also, you can be sure Trumpcare won't cover it.