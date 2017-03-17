Feeling Down About Trump? Impeachara May Be Right For You

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Too funny. A fake ad via Sam Friedlander sells "Impeachara" -- "Talk to your doctor to see if this medicine may help with symptoms of T.I.A.D. or Trump Induced Anxiety Disorder."

No mention in this ad about YBISWAPIAD or "Yes, But I'm Still Worried About Pence Disorder," but you women who are pregnant or nursing are advised to check with their state legislatures before taking Impeachara, so you know the Pence Drug is in the pipeline.

Also, you can be sure Trumpcare won't cover it.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV