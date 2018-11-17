Trump's Feeling Paranoid About Mike Pence

Is there trouble in paradise? Is the second greatest love story ever (Putin and Trump 1st, of course) on the rocks? The New York Times is reporting that Hair Fuhrer is a little worried about whether Mike Pence is "loyal."

It all started when Trump was asked during last week's press conference about who would be on his 2020 ticket (gag). Trump riffed, of course, and asked Pence: “Mike, will you be my running mate?”

Pence nodded.

Trump said: “Will you? Thank you. O.K., good. That was unexpected, but I feel very fine.”

WHAT. Unexpected?

Reports coming out of the White House paint a less rosy picture, though. In fact, Trump has reportedly been asking aides and advisers if Mike Pence is loyal. In fact, the New York Times sources say that Trump has asked so many people this question recently that his advisers are "alarmed."

Odd, because in the last two years, Mike Pence has been a loyal soldier, never wavering in his sycophantic love and admiration for a President who embodies literally every sin that Pence purports to hate: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth. Trump is also a serial cheater, a twice divorced (so far) man who fathered 5 kids with 3 women, with at least 1 conceived out of wedlock.

So why would Trump question his loyalty?

Apparently, some feel Pence isn't useful anymore, now that Trump has made his own close relationships with evangelical cult leaders, a group that Pence was the most linked to prior to Trump's election.

So will Trump pick another running mate if he *gag* runs in 2020? Who knows. He may not be able to because of indictments. More likely is the idea that Trump thrives on chaos and thus far, Pence has been completely safe from the fear of being fired. Although Trump can't actually fire his Vice President, even though I am sure he doesn't know this.