Fox And Friends Wonders If Maddow 'Stole' Trump's Tax Returns

Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy wondered this morning if Rachel Maddow stole Trump's tax returns and if that made her criminally liable to be sued.

Fox Business is reporting that Trump is weighing his legal options over his disclosed tax documents on Maddow's program.

Brian Kilmeade opened up the segment by bashing Maddow for promoting a "cliffhanger" of a show and these few pages of Trump's tax returns were suddenly dropped in a professor's box who's spent the last twenty years to get Donald Trump."

Did you know David Clay Johnson's sole mission in life has been to destroy Trump? Neither did we.

Ainsley Earhardt said Trump could have a case because "you're not allowed to print someone's or release someone's tax information without getting their permission. So, is it illegal for her to do this?"

Steve Doocy relayed that Trump's personal attorney believes they violated privacy laws while Trump is angry because "he feels it's stolen and they should not have aired it."

Doocy said a lot of people feel the 1st amendment is on Maddow's side and he took a moment to discuss the Pentagon Papers.

Doocy continued, "You would think the journalists would be shielded, but then again, where did this thing come from?" he said.

Some people say, it was leaked by Trump himself!

"Was it leaked from somebody inside - the suggestion is if Rachel Maddow herself stole it or if that investigative reporter stole it, they would be liable."

Yes, indeed.

That makes sense, doesn't it?

Rachel Maddow put on her cat burglar outfit and scaled Trump Tower (while Obama was listening in on Donald's phone calls) and heisted two whole pages of tax documents from 2005, pages that happened to put Trump in a good light, while leaving the rest of his tax returns behind. Then she scaled back down the building and into her office on 30 Rockefeller Plaza, with no one being the wiser.

Yea, that's the ticket!