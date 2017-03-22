Fox News' John Roberts: Rep. Nunes Put On A 'Dog And Pony Show'

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts characterized Rep. Nunes' impromptu and unprecedented press conference as a "dog and pony show."

Roberts joined Fox News' Shepard Smith to discuss Rep. Nunes political stunt and they played a very brief response by Trump, when he was asked if he felt vindicated by what Nunes had briefed him on.

Trump said, “I somewhat do. I must tell you I somewhat do. I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found, I somewhat do.”

That was nicely coordinated.

Roberts has been anything but a right wing safety valve for the Trump administration and rightly called out Rep. Nunes for throwing Trump a life jacket over his crazy allegations that Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower.

After Shepard played the clip of Trump, John Roberts shared what many in the media felt after Nunes ran around like a chicken without its head to tell the president what he had found.

Roberts said, "[Nunes] was asked this question. Was it appropriate for the chairman of the Republican Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to immediately after he found about this, come running over to brief the president on it."

"There is a certain and I'm probably going to get in a little bit of trouble from Trump supporters on this, a certain sense of dog and pony show about this whole thing,' he said.

Roberts continued, "He didn't just call down to the White House, that he made a show of coming down here to the WH, almost on an emergency basis and briefing the president about all of this so that the president had that information in hand when he would next have the entire White House pool in there and could talk about it."

That's exactly what happened. Rep. Nunes leaked to the White House exactly what the White House hammered James Comey about on Monday.

This proves once and for all that Rep. Nunes is not acting like the ranking member of the House Intelligence committee, but as a partisan hack who worked on Trump's transition team and is looking to cover up for Trump's many lies about President Obama illegally wiretapping him and to supply Sean Hannity's next three hours of programming.

