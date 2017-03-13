Harry Houck's 'Evidence' On Michael Brown? 'The Officer Walked.'

This segment is classic CNN staging. As Driftglass puts it, CNN's method of operation is to put red ants and black ants in a jar, shake it up and watch them fight.

In this instance, however, former NYPD officer Harry Houck lets down his guard just long enough to see the injustice in his position.

You might miss it because director Jason Pollack really goes after Houck, and I understand his frustration. Houck won't hear of anything that doesn't exonerate police officers in every situation.

Pollack's documentary Stranger Fruit shows new video that indicates that Michael Brown didn't rob a convenience store the day he was shot, but most likely engaged in a trade off involving marijuana with a store employee by arrangement.

Houck insisted that no matter what, Brown was a criminal. "It still shows him as a drug dealer anyway if this is true. It’s a drug deal Chris, it’s a drug deal.”

Jason Pollack was furious over Houck's alternative facts: “This reminds me of the inauguration, when people looked at an empty field and Donald Trump said ‘Oh it’s the biggest field in the world.'

HOUCK: You’re nothing but anti-cop, sir.

POLLACK: He's innocent! Continue your white supremacy. You look ridiculous.

Houck does look ridiculous in this clip. He keeps harping on looking at "real evidence," but trolled Jason's twitter feed in order to make an argument against Michael Brown. And when it comes down to the actual Michael Brown evidence, Houck says at the 1:58 mark, "And I've been proven right, because the officer walked."

REALLY? A white police officer was exonerated (again) in the death of an unarmed black man and that 'proves' you're right about 'evidence"?

"We don’t need any insults on this show,” said Cuomo.

But Houck insulted the intelligence of everyone watching.