Immunity? To Fox And Friends, It's Still All About Those Leaks

Fox and Friends wasn't concerned with the news that Gen. Flynn was looking for an immunity deal to testify, but those who leaked his name instead.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said that he felt Flynn was getting antsy sitting on the sidelines listening to pundits talk about him. "He wants to get up there and talk about what actually happened," he said.

Ainsley nonsensically added, "Some people are asking why is he asking for immunity if he hasn't done anything wrong - it could mean though, 'If I'm gonna stand up here, I'm going tell you everything I know, I want immunity from that. I don't want to be in trouble from that.'"

Trouble from what, Ainsley? There's no crime there.

Kilmeade replied, "It's so partisan."

Steve Doocy then decided to set things straight and said, "..[Flynn] also asked the FBI for immunity as well. Keep in mind, what got him in trouble, this is all gonna make perfect sense, what got him in trouble?"

I'd say lying got him in trouble? What say you, Mr. Doocy?

"He lied to the FBI about 'I don't remember talking to the Russians about any sanctions,'" he continued. "Okay, if they took it at that, and then somebody came up with the transcript and said, take a look at this intercepted communication right here where you're talking about just that.' I completely forgot about that."

If he lied to the FBI, that is a federal crime in of itself.

Doocy went on, "Remember, it's all about those leaked transcripts. Once again it comes to somebody unmasked a bunch of American names through the course of this incidental collection and wound up leaking it to the press. That is what Sean Spicer is talking about and that is what got Michael Flynn in trouble and that is probably why he's asking for immunity."

Got it?

Can you make heads or tails of WTF he just said? I mean...

If Gen. Flynn didn't do anything wrong then he has no issues with whatever comes out in any transcript. Right? Am I missing something?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Why would he ask for immunity worrying about not being complicit in some illegal matter? See what I did there?

Spicer has repeatedly said to defend Chairman Nunes' actions, it's not the process that counts, but the information that one obtained, so if we use Spicer like Doocy wants, then the leaked transcript is a moot point.