Trump Silent On Flynn, Suddenly Hates Leaks

The serial tweeter occupying the White House only made one comment on Twitter this morning.

His National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned in shame last night, but Trump wants to change the subject, quick!

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

Trump writes: "The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?"

Huh? "The real story" is the possible compromising by Russia of your top national security staffer.

It was reported that Trump didn't care that Flynn illegally talked with Russia.

If someone in his administration was arrested for vehicular manslaughter after a drunk driving incident, Trump would say there's nothing to talk about since that person was arrested.

There was a time not long ago when Trump simply adored all kinds of leaks, illegal or not, because they helped him win the presidency.

And Trump really loved Giuliani and his pals at the FBI leaking all over Fox News about phony prosecutions.

I was looking for this transcript, but as TP writes:

In October, Trump proclaimed his love for leaks during a rally in Pennsylvania.“I love Wikileaks,” Trump said, while the crowd chanted, “Lock her up.” “It’s amazing how nothing is secret today when you talk about the Internet,” he added, before reading the contents of emails stolen from the Clinton campaign and leaked to Wikileaks.

Trump might find a little better security if he didn't discuss sensitive intelligence matters and foreign policy issues at his golf course with patrons and foreign dignitaries gaping at it the whole time.

And you know what hey say, "Live by the leak, die...."