Trump Admin Buried Report That Proved Obama Didn't Spy On Flynn

Bill Barr's investigation proved that nobody 'unmasked' Michael Flynn illegally.
"I'm gonna make Mike Flynn my National Security Officer because Obama told me not to!"Credit: Getty Images
By John AmatoJune 1, 2022

Buzzfeed is reporting that in a previously unseen report ordered by Bill Barr, "members of the Obama administration did not seek to reveal the identity of Michael Flynn for political purposes or other inappropriate reasons.”

Buzzfeed was able to acquire a 52-page document by way of the Freedom of Information Act, which conclusively proved the Obama administration did nothing wrong to Michael Flynn.

This was one of the first BIG lie's coming from the Trump camp, after Flynn was fired for supposedly "lying to Vice President Pence."

This led to Flynn pleading guilty to two felony counts. As Trump's term was winding down he pardoned Flynn to no one's surprise.

Fox News and almost every Republican in Congress claimed the disgraced former general was purposefully unmasked by the Obama administration for political gain.

This was another attempt by Bill Barr to smear the previous administration in order to protect and defend his traitorous boss.

John Durham's bogus investigation just blew up in their faces as well which resulted in a lightning-fast not guilty verdict by the jury.

The lead on this investigation was John Bash, and he unequivocally found no wrongdoings.

“My review has uncovered no evidence that senior Executive Branch officials sought the disclosure of” the identities of US individuals “in disseminated intelligence reports for political purposes or other inappropriate reasons during the 2016 presidential-election period or the ensuing presidential-transition period,” Bash’s report says.

More Trump lies continue to unravel daily.

No lie is ever too small -- or too big -- for the MAGA cult and their media propagandists.

Read the full report here.

