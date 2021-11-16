Report: Michael Flynn Tried To Order Seizure Of 2020 Ballots

The only people actually practicing voter fraud are Republicans.
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoNovember 16, 2021

In Jonathan Karl's new book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show" Karl reports that after being pardoned by Trump, the disgraced and disgraceful Michael Flynn tried to coax a Pentagon official and senior Trump official named Ezra Cohen into overthrowing the election.

Cohen was traveling in the Middle East when Flynn told him to cut his trip short.

"We need you," and told the DoD official that "there was going to be an epic showdown over the election results."

Flynn urged Cohen on, "He needed to get orders signed, that ballots needed to be seized, and that extraordinary measures needed to be taken to stop Democrats from stealing the election."

"As Flynn ranted about the election fight, [Cohen] felt his old boss sounded manic," Karl writes in the book. "He didn't sound like the same guy he had worked for."

"Sir, the election is over," Cohen told Flynn, according to the book. "It's time to move on."

Flynn, according to Karl, fired back: "You're a quitter! This is not over! Don't be a quitter!"

If the reporting is accurate, Flynn acted like an out-and-out traitor to the U.S. Constitution he swore to uphold.

Let's hope the January 6 House Committee does its job and uncovers all the attempts made by MAGA cultists and Trump loyalists to overthrow the 2020 election.

