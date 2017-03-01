Iowa Republican Claims Degree From 'Sizzler U'

Chelgren wants to limit 'Democrats' in state universities, yet lied about his own educational background. Some months ago Chelgren gained national notoriety after calling for the execution of undocumented immigrants who are felons.

Source: NBC News

An Iowa lawmaker who is pushing a controversial bill that caps the number of Democrats that state universities can hire as professors claimed on a government web site that he got a "business degree" from the "Forbco Management school."

But State Sen. Mark Chelgren's alleged alma mater is actually a company that operated a Sizzler steak house franchise in southern California and he doesn't have a "degree," Ed Failor, a spokesman for the Iowa State Republicans, told NBC News.

"This was a management course he took when he worked for Sizzler, kind of like Hamburger University at McDonald's," Failor said. "He got a certificate."

..

The school is not listed on the federal National Center for Education Statistics' list of accredited colleges or universities. And the only Forbco Management in California, records show, is a company that used to operate a Sizzler steakhouse in Torrance, California.