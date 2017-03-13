John Oliver On Obamacare Is The Best Cure For Monday Morning

By Frances Langum
If you woke up this morning hungover from the time change AND have three inches plus of snow on the ground (like I did) I've got the cure:

Spend a few minutes with John Oliver.

His Obamacare segment on Last Week Tonight is worth watching if only for the takedowns of Jason Chaffetz and Tucker Carlson, who, John insists, is indeed still wearing a bow tie, just "not where you can see it."

Be sure to watch to the end, to see the ad "Last Week Tonight" has purchased to air during Fox and Friends -- the only sure fire way to "reach" Donald Trump's brain. The ad features once again "Catheter Cowboy":

"If my premiums go up and subsidies go down, I'm gonna wind up paying more … If that happens, millions of folks like me might get real angry, which is worth thinking about if you're the sort of person who really likes being popular."


