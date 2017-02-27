John Oliver Slays Republicans On Obamacare

John Oliver had a great time punching the Republican Party over Obamacare last night.

"[Trump's HHS Secretary] Tom Price once proposed a tax credit of $1,200 for people aged 18 to 35 and $3,000 to people 50 and up, which is roughly a third of the cost of the most bare-bones plans on the market today. A tax credit that small helps cover your health insurance the way a thong covers your dad's ass — it doesn't — and there's something fundamentally wrong about that."

Oliver points out that the Republicans have "fuc*ing nothing" to replace Obamacare:

"If you need any more proof of how unprepared Republicans are right now, let me show you one of the draft bills they circulated. It is just seven pages long and it ends abruptly with the word 'placeholder.'"

It's time out for Paul Ryan and the Trumpists:

"Insurers are going to need an answer soon, so tick tock motherf*ckers! Because you don't get to placeholder your way out of this one again."