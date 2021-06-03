John Oliver Dishes It Out On The Cereal Industry

John Oliver goes off on the cereal industry and the dearth of good cereals and commercials. He really goes after Cheerios and their bland Twitter account, to the point of challenging them to tweet "Fuck You." He even said that he would donate $25,000 to the charity of their choice.

Even better, Cheerios responded and upped the ante on his bet:

.@iamjohnoliver @LastWeekTonight You know we’re a family brand so we can’t drop the F💣. We’ll donate $50,000 to @nokidhungry. We’ll also donate $50,000 to the charity of your choice if you tweet, "Families make good go round💛." — Cheerios (@cheerios) May 31, 2021

