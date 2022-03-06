Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

If *I* have to feel terrible about myself for laughing until I need CPR at this horrible, horrible segment, then *you* have to feel terrible, too.

Hat tip to my soon-to-be former friend (who shall remain nameless) from elementary school P.S. 255 for inflicting it on my Friday night when I was already vulnerable after my second bourbon drink.

*********************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

CNN “State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) … European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen … Michèle Flournoy … Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas) … retired Gen. David Petraeus … Nadya Tolokonnikova. NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Nikki Haley … retired Adm. James Stavridis and Fiona Hill … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine and Kelly Cobiella from Poland. Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr., Stephen Hayes, Hallie Jackson and Robin Wright. FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Shannon Bream: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) … Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova. Panel: Katie Pavlich, Jonathan Swan, Catherine Lucey and Mo Elleithee. CBS “Face the Nation”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. ABC “This Week”: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Panel: Jonathan Karl, Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Julie Pace. MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Evelyn Farkas. CNN “Inside Politics”: Gen. John Allen … Beth Sanner and Josh Rogin … Greg Ip. Panel: Tarini Parti, Kaitlan Collins and Alexander Burns.

Got any fun plans for today?