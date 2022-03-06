Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Listen, if I had to suffer, you have to suffer, too. Oh, and your Sunday morning listings are here.
By Aliza WorthingtonMarch 6, 2022

If *I* have to feel terrible about myself for laughing until I need CPR at this horrible, horrible segment, then *you* have to feel terrible, too.

Hat tip to my soon-to-be former friend (who shall remain nameless) from elementary school P.S. 255 for inflicting it on my Friday night when I was already vulnerable after my second bourbon drink.

*********************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

CNN “State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) … European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen … Michèle Flournoy … Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas) … retired Gen. David Petraeus … Nadya Tolokonnikova.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Nikki Haley … retired Adm. James Stavridis and Fiona Hill … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine and Kelly Cobiella from Poland. Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr., Stephen Hayes, Hallie Jackson and Robin Wright.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Shannon Bream: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) … Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova. Panel: Katie Pavlich, Jonathan Swan, Catherine Lucey and Mo Elleithee.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

ABC “This Week”: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Panel: Jonathan Karl, Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Julie Pace.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Evelyn Farkas.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Gen. John Allen … Beth Sanner and Josh Rogin … Greg Ip. Panel: Tarini Parti, Kaitlan Collins and Alexander Burns.

Got any fun plans for today?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue