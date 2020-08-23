Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

People for the American Way is a progressive organization created to fight right-wing extremism, and their website has tremendous resources available to anyone interested supporting this effort. Today, though, I'd like to highlight their efforts to inspire the vote through art.

Sam Messer has had #ENOUGHOfTrump!



If you’ve had ENOUGH too, take a look at our Kickstarter, check out our instructions on submitting your own piece to #ArtTheVote in 2020, and see the other artwork produced by talented artists: 👉 https://t.co/qep6KuJk0n pic.twitter.com/LErdLMrUfa — PFAW (@peoplefor) August 22, 2020

Even if you don't submit your own #ENOUGHofTrump artwork, it's worth the time to scroll through the artwork already submitted. Hover over each piece to learn who the artist is, and click on it to see more information about them and their work. And if you're social media inclined, they have a toolkit here you can use on your accounts to help spread the art and message of this project to #ARTthevote!

A worthy way to spend your morning.

Here's your Sunday morning guide, according to Politico: