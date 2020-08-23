Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, plus some election-inspired art!
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

People for the American Way is a progressive organization created to fight right-wing extremism, and their website has tremendous resources available to anyone interested supporting this effort. Today, though, I'd like to highlight their efforts to inspire the vote through art.

Even if you don't submit your own #ENOUGHofTrump artwork, it's worth the time to scroll through the artwork already submitted. Hover over each piece to learn who the artist is, and click on it to see more information about them and their work. And if you're social media inclined, they have a toolkit here you can use on your accounts to help spread the art and message of this project to #ARTthevote!

A worthy way to spend your morning.

***********************

Here's your Sunday morning guide, according to Politico:

CNN “State of the Union”: DHS Secretary Chad Wolf … Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) … Anthony Scaramucci.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Jason Miller … Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Panel: Gerry Seib, Scott Walker and Kristen Welker.

ABC “This Week”: Mark Meadows … Kate Bedingfield. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Leah Wright Rigueur and Barbara Comstock.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Ronna McDaniel … Jim Comey … L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti … Rev. John I. Jenkins … Scott Gottleib.

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Mark Meadows … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Panel: Karl Rove, Susan Page and Juan Williams. Historical highlights from Republican conventions.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us