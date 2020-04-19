Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

See that beautiful smiling kiddo in the picture? That's Camryn, a 20-year-old junior at the University of North Texas. I'm friends with her mom, Kristi.

Kristi posted this picture on Facebook and included the two-sentence descriptor:

Camryn contacted a local nursing home and asked if any of the residents would like any free commissioned art. Here she is with her pieces.

Kristi knew nothing about Camryn's offer until all the art was done and she needed help finding frames. Camryn just went and did it.

Don't anyone EVER talk trash to me about this generation of kids. E.V.E.R.

The kids are alright, Exhibit #827590280338.

*******

Here are the Sunday morning show guests and panelists, according to Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: New NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll … VP Mike Pence … Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Panel: Peter Alexander, Jeh Johnson and Danielle Pletka. -- ABC’s “This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Deborah Birx. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Austan Goolsbee, Tom Bossert and Danielle Allen. -- CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Deborah Birx … Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker … King Abdullah II of Jordan … Suzanne Clark … Scott Gottlieb. -- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin … Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. -- “Fox News Sunday”: VP Mike Pence … Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Panel: Karl Rove, Marie Harf and Bret Baier … “Power Player of the Week” segment with José Andrés. -- CNN’s “Inside Politics”: Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. Panel: Ashish Jha, Megan Ranney, Douglas Brinkley, Jonathan Martin and Kaitlan Collins … Jen Psaki.

What, if anything will you be watching?

And if you're like Camryn, what will you be creating?